SBI issues advisories for customers to prevent digital frauds

New Delhi: With increasing penetration of digital transaction in the country, largest lender SBI on Monday issued a set of advisories for its customers to avoid getting duped from frauds.

SBI said users should never disclose passwords to anyone as well as disable 'auto save' or 'remember' function in their devices to avoid storing of data, among others.

Releasing a comprehensive digital security guidelines for customers to ensure their digital transactions are safe and secure, State Bank of India (SBI) said customers should remember all the aspects of their digital banking, digital transactions, electronic payments and social media security.

For login security, it asked customers to try using unique and complex passwords as well as to change passwords frequently.

''Never disclose, store or write down your user ID, passwords or PIN. Remember, bank never asks for your user ID/passwords/Card No/PIN/Passwords/CVV/OTP,'' SBI said.

For internet-related security, SBI said customers should always look for ''https'' in the address bar of the bank's website. It said users should avoid performing online banking transactions at public places using open Wi-Fi networks and should always logout and close the browser when they are done with their work.

With relation to UPI transaction related security, customers are advised to try keeping their mobile PIN and UPI PIN different and random.

''Do not respond to any unknown UPI requests. Always report those suspicious requests and always remember that a PIN is needed only for transferring amounts, not for receiving,'' it said.

Users should instantly disable UPI service on their account if any transaction has happened without they doing it, SBI added.

It also asked customers to be beware of the surroundings while performing ATM transactions through ATM machines or POS devices for debit/credit card security. It said customers should always verify the authenticity of e-commerce websites before performing the transactions.

Manage your debit card transactions through online banking and set a limit for card transactions at e-commerce platforms, POS and ATM both for domestic and international transactions.

On mobile banking security, it said customers should enable strong passwords/ biometric permission on phones/laptops/tablets and should try using biometric authentication wherever feasible. Do not download any unknown app suggested by strangers, applications should be downloaded only through official stores and regularly monitor the permissions of critical apps installed in mobile and keep a track of unnecessary and unused apps, it said. Avoid connecting phones to public wireless networks.

On social media security, SBI asked customers to confirm the identity of the person they are interacting with. ''Do not share your personal/financial information on any social media platform and do not discuss confidential information in public places and on any social media platform,'' SBI said.