HDFC Bank opens 50th branch in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: HDFC Bank on Monday opened a new branch in the city, its 50th branch in the district.

The bank plans to add seven more branches in the district, which has a total business of Rs 9,821.40 crore of advances and Rs 6,605.50 crore of deposits, with the total business of Rs 16,427 crore at the end of December 21 2021, senior executive vice president, and Retail Branch Banking head – South, Sanjeev Kumar said on the sidelines of the inauguration.

''This new branch reaffirms HDFC Bank's commitment to both the district and state and we plan to expand further across Tamil Nadu and make our quality banking products and services accessible in the remotest parts of the state,'' he said.

HDFC Bank has substantial exposure to the textile, manufacturing and MSME sectors in the district through its advances and Coimbatore has a large concentration of such industries, Sanjeev Kumar said.

The bank now has 413 branches spread across 151 cities/towns covering all 38 districts of Tamil Nadu, complemented by a network of 1,504 ATMs and 196 Cash Deposit Machines, he said.