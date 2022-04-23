Tata Motors delivers 101 EVs on a single day in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tata Motors has delivered 101 EVs (70 Nexon EVs and 31 Tigor EVs) in a handover ceremony for customers in Chennai through Srilakshmi Auto Enterprises. This marks the highest electric vehicles delivered ever in a single day in Tamil Nadu.

With a market share of 87% in FY 22 and over 23,000 Tata EVs on road till date, Tata Motors is playing a leading role in proactively driving the adoption of electric mobility in the country.

To make EVs even more accessible to all, Tata Motors is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the ‘Tata uniEVerse.’ Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior GM, Network Development and EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said, “It is heartening to see faster adoption of green mobility.”