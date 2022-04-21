TVS Motor makes additional investment of £100 mn in Norton Motorcycle

Hosur: TVS Motor Company, on Thursday announced an additional investment of £100 million in Norton Motorcycles, Britain's most iconic sporting motorcycle brand, which was acquired in April 2020.

Norton recently opened its new manufacturing facility in Solihull, West Midlands, building British bikes in England using traditional hand-crafted techniques with modern-day machinery for consistently high quality.

“TVS Motor Company is excited to announce an investment of about £100 million in Norton Motorcycle, the iconic British brand we had acquired in 2020. This is expected to create 250-300 direct jobs over the next 3 years and another 500-800 indirect jobs across the supply chain. The investments, spread over the next few years, will result in an exciting range of products for the global market. A brand-new facility has already been set up at Solar Park, Solihull, UK, which houses Norton’s state-of-the-art manufacturing capability and the company’s new global design and R&D hub,” said Sudarshan Venu, JMD, TVS Motor Company.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I’m very pleased TVS Motor Company has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our future mobility sector and driving economic growth.”