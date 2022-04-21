'Sayonara' Nissan puts brakes on Datsun brand in India

NEW DELHI: Having failed in its ambitious global relaunch of Datsun, Nissan had in 2020 discontinued the brand in Russia and Indonesia, the other two countries along with South Africa and India which were marked as key markets targeting the entry level car segment.

Confirming the move to discontinue the Datsun brand, Nissan India in a statement said, “Production of Datsun redi-GO has ceased at the Chennai plant (Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd). Sales of the model still continue (till the stock lasts).”

The company further said, “We can reassure all existing and future Datsun owners that customer satisfaction remains our priority, and we will continue to provide the highest levels of after-sales service, parts availability, and warranty support from our national dealership network.”

The discontinuation of the Datsun brand is a part of Nissan’s global transformation strategy which was announced in 2020.

“As part of Nissan’s global transformation strategy, Nissan is focusing on core models and segments that bring the most benefit to customers, dealer partners and the business. In India, this includes the all-new, locally produced Nissan Magnite with over 100,000 customer orders to date,” Nissan India said in the statement.