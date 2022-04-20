Reliance industrial infrastructure limited's March quarter profit dips 65%

New Delhi: Reliance Group firm Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL) on Wednesday reported a 65 per cent decline in consolidated profit at ₹ 1.06 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹ 3 crore in the year-ago period, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIIL) said in a filing to BSE.

However, total income of the company during the January-March quarter increased to ₹ 19.65 crore over ₹ 18.88 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹ 3 per equity share of ₹ 10 each for 2021-22.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd is mainly engaged in the business of setting up industrial infrastructure. Its main activities are transportation of petroleum products and raw water through its pipelines, construction machinery on hire and other infrastructure support services.

Comments

The company has its operations mainly in Mumbai and the Rasayani regions of Maharashtra, and Surat and Jamnagar belts of Gujarat.