P&G picks veteran Vaidyanathan as CEO for India ops

NEW DELHI: Global FMCG firm Procter & Gamble on Tuesday announced the appointment of LV Vaidyanathan as the CEO for its operations in India from July 1, 2022.

Vaidyanathan will take over from Madhusudan Gopalan, who will be taking up a leadership role within P&G as SVP Grooming & Oral Care, P&G Japan and Korea.

Currently he is leading P&G business in Indonesia as CEO where he has been “responsible for industry-leading growth and value creation for the company”, it added.

“Under his leadership, the Indonesian business has transformed to become value accretive for the parent company and has overtaken a formidable competitor in the market by turning around the share gap in the last four years,” P&G said. An IIM-A alumni, Vaidyanathan joined P&G in 1995 as an intern and rose up the ranks.