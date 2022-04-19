Ashok Leyland, Mahindra First Choice Wheels in pact for used CV biz

The phygital platform will facilitate an exchange and proper disposal and purchase of old commercial vehicles. With the entry into this segment, Ashok Leyland aims to streamline the used vehicle market by leveraging its digital ecosystem, its existing and potential channel partners for physical interactions in over 700+ parking yards spread across the country, and other advanced technologies.

The customers will also have access to other services like iALERT telematics solution, driver SAATHi skilling solution, valuation through various digital solutions offered by Ashok Leyland.

Sanjeev Kumar, Head - MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “It is a great moment for us on this association of AL with MFCW to provide larger option of our customers with combined strength of our knowledge in CV and MFCW strength on the yards, digital ecosystem.”