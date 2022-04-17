Okinawa recalls 3,215 e-scooters

NEW DELHI: “This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the recent thermal incident and in line with the company’s long-standing commitment to customer safety,” the company said in a statement. Recently, social media was a buzz with pictures of electric two-wheelers catching fire. The social media postings did not show or specify the two-wheeler brand.

According to the company, the recall has been initiated to fix “any issue” related to batteries. “This is part of its comprehensive power pack health check-up camps. The batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India,” it said.