Burglars break through false ceiling, steal Rs 9 lakh from popular showroom in T Nagar

CHENNAI: Police have launched a hunt for a gang that allegedly broke into a popular silk saree showroom in T Nagar, through the false ceiling and escaped with Rs 9 lakh cash. The staff learnt about the break-in on Sunday after they opened the shop for business.

They found the false ceiling on the fourth floor broken, Rs 9 lakh cash missing from the cash chest. After informing the management, the cashier filed a complaint at the Mambalam Police station.

Special teams have been formed to trace the suspects. Police are perusing the CCTV footage in and around the showroom to ID the suspects. They are also questioning the staff about former employees of the showroom who had knowledge about the movement of cash and location of the cash chest.