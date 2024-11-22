BJP regime alienating TN people since 2014 by squeezing funds, says DMK

CHENNAI: Upping its ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government, the DMK on Friday said that the BJP regime at the Centre has been alienating the people of Tamil Nadu during the last ten years.

The DMK, a key constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, also advised its MPs to vociferously oppose the fascist BJP regime in the winter session of the Parliament beginning on November 25.

Accusing the BJP-led NDA regime of not implementing even a single major central project for Tamil Nadu in the last ten years, a resolution adopted at the DMK Parliamentary party meeting chaired by Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam Friday assured that the party MPs would discharge their democratic duty in the Parliament resolutely to uphold the federal principles of the nation.

Detailing the Parliament floor strategy to his MPs, Stalin said that though there is no excitement in the third tenure of the Modi regime, they are very particular about enforcing their agenda. He advised his MPs to demonstrate ideological determination, along with the other Parliamentarians of the INDIA Bloc. He wanted his party MPs to use speeches in the Parliament to drive home the point.

Stalin pointed to the Centre is only allotted Rs 276 crore, as against the Rs 37,907 crore sought by the State for last year's floods, and said that the biggest problem faced in running the State government was fund crunch. Criticising that most of the financial burden involved in implementing the central projects was imposed on the State, the DMK resolution flagged the issue of TN’s financial independence and said that the BJP regime has been rejecting even the legal borrowing rights of the Tamil Nadu government.

Don't be soft, be vociferous, urges DMK prez

Asking them to raise the 'unjust' and 'vengeful' approach of the BJP regime against Tamil Nadu and its people in the Parliament, Stalin said, "The nature of your (MP) speech must be such that it secures our financial rights. Raise the issue of major projects of the Union government not being allotted to TN, and make efforts to bring them to the State. Our MPs must speak in the Parliament accordingly. Don't speak softly. Speak vociferously."

The upcoming 2026 Assembly poll is more important than the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said. MPs must contribute fully to the Assembly poll, Stalin added, seeking a self-appraisal report of the MP's performance every two months.