'Biden tests negative for Covid-19; to travel to India for G20 Summit'

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 and will travel to India on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit during which he will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House said on Tuesday.

The announcement comes a day after First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

President Biden was tested for the virus on Monday following his wife's positive test, but his results were negative.

The US President will travel to India on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a press conference at the White House.

He said President Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

Biden will participate in the official sessions of the G20 Summit on Saturday and Sunday, he said.