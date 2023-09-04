Ayodhya saint conducts symbolic 'beheading' of Udhay over his 'Sanatana Dharma' remarks

AYODHYA: Sant Paramhans Acharya of Ayodhya on Monday conducted a symbolic ‘beheading’ of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin using a sword and then set the poster on fire in protest against the latter's remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’.

The Acharya also announced a bounty of Rs 10 crore on Udhayanidhi Stalin's head, saying that if anyone else fails to behead Stalin, he would himself fulfill the task.

Paramhans has been known for raking up controversies in the past.

Earlier, he had announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for chopping off a Bihar minister's tongue over his remarks against Ramcharitmanas.

He had also issued threats against Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan earlier.

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who's the son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, had triggered a row on Saturday after he said that Sanatan Dharma is like mosquitoes, dengue, and malaria, which "has to be eradicated".