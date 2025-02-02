Avadi police cracks down on white-collar crimes, helps recover Rs 42 crore worth properties

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police said that they are taking a proactive approach in cases registered with the Central Crime Branch (CCB), which mostly deals with white-collar crimes like forged documents, job rackets, and bank fraud, among others.

While the offences are not sensational in nature, victims suffer huge financial losses, sometimes even losing lifetime savings and entire properties, leading to extending high priority to such cases, senior officials said.

The CCB has taken a proactive approach in investigating the pending cases in a time-bound manner, including the arrest of the accused and freezing of their properties, a senior police officer with Avadi City Police said. “This helps not only the complainant but also acts as a deterrent to the persons involved in such crimes and illegal activities,” the officer added. “In 2024, a record number of 272 charge sheets were filed in as many cases, which is a milestone in itself.”

CCB arrested 291 accused and recovered Rs 41.5 crore worth of property, and handed them over to the victims. “We made special efforts to meet the complainants in small groups and took steps to redress their grievances. This confidence-building measure has been of great help to the victims of white-collar crimes,” the officer added.

Similarly, the Cyber Crime Wing of the CCB has also actively pursued cases of cyber frauds such as online trading crimes, online part-time job scams, FedEx scams, digital arrests and other such crimes. In 2024, the cyber crime wing had registered 433 FIRs. In order to investigate the cases quickly, the Cyber Crime Wing has been augmented with the additional strength of three Inspectors and three Sub-Inspectors.

On the whole, 53 accused were arrested in these cases, and properties of the accused worth Rs 8.55 crores were frozen, said CCB officials. Similarly, properties worth Rs 2.24 Crores were returned to the complainants, based on the complaints made, the official added.