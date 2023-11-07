Assembly Elections 2023 live: Mizoram Guv Hari Babu Kambhampati casts his vote
Check the live updates for the Assembly elections for Chhattisgarh and Mizoram here
CHENNAI: As the people of Mizoram and 20 seats of Chhattisgarh are going to cast their vote in the five-state elections, which are considered to be the semifinals of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, take a look at how have the parties fared in the SC and ST constituencies of both the states.
Live Updates
- 7 Nov 2023 3:12 AM GMT
Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati casts his vote at a polling booth in Aizawl South - II.
- 7 Nov 2023 3:10 AM GMT
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urges first-time voters in Mizoram to turn out in large numbers for a "better future".
- 7 Nov 2023 3:04 AM GMT
Chhattisgarh Elections Phase I: More women voters than men in 16 out of 20 seats
Women voters outnumber men in 16 out of the 20 assembly where polling is being held in the first phase on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh, as per officials.
- 7 Nov 2023 2:56 AM GMT
Voting underway at a polling booth in Rajnandgaon.
- 7 Nov 2023 2:51 AM GMT
VIDEO | Chhattisgarh Election 2023: First-time voters express their excitement as they prepare to cast their vote in Kawardha. #ChhattisgarhElections2023 #AssemblyElectionsWithPTI pic.twitter.com/AxZtrpyTDe— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 7, 2023
- 7 Nov 2023 2:47 AM GMT
Chhattisgarh Election 2023:
BJP candidate Lata Usendi from the Kondagaon Assembly constituency casts her vote.
- 7 Nov 2023 2:45 AM GMT
Mizoram elections | An elderly voter, B Lalrinawma shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Aizawl West 3 constituency. pic.twitter.com/j5NUWzh85k— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023
- 7 Nov 2023 2:43 AM GMT
CRPF soldier injured after IED blast in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh | One jawan of CRPF CoBRA Battalion injured in an IED blast triggered by naxals in Tondamarka area of Sukma. The jawan was deployed for election duty: Sukma SP Kiran Chavan— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 7, 2023
- 7 Nov 2023 2:42 AM GMT
Amit Shah urges voters to turn out in strength
"I urge our sisters and brothers in Mizoram, especially the youth to come out and vote in large numbers. Each and every vote will lay the foundation of a developed and prosperous Mizoram," Shah wrote on X.
For Chhattisgarh, he urged people to vote for a government that is dedicated to the ‘welfare of the tribal society, farmers, poor and youth by ending the rule of corruption and scams from the State’.
- 7 Nov 2023 2:38 AM GMT
PM Modi urges people of Mizoram to vote
"I call upon the people of Mizoram to vote in record numbers. I particularly urge the young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise and strengthen the festival of democracy," he wrote on X.
In his message for voters in Chhattisgarh, Modi urged them to be a part of the democracy's auspicious festival by casting their votes in the first round of polls. He congratulated the first-time voters.