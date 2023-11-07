Begin typing your search...

Assembly Elections 2023 live: Mizoram Guv Hari Babu Kambhampati casts his vote

Check the live updates for the Assembly elections for Chhattisgarh and Mizoram here

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 Nov 2023 1:54 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-07 03:16:34.0  )
Assembly Elections 2023 live: Mizoram Guv Hari Babu Kambhampati casts his vote
CHENNAI: As the people of Mizoram and 20 seats of Chhattisgarh are going to cast their vote in the five-state elections, which are considered to be the semifinals of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, take a look at how have the parties fared in the SC and ST constituencies of both the states.

Live Updates

2023-11-07 01:54:47
  • 7 Nov 2023 3:12 AM GMT

    Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati casts his vote at a polling booth in Aizawl South - II. 

  • 7 Nov 2023 3:10 AM GMT

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urges first-time voters in Mizoram to turn out in large numbers for a "better future".

  • 7 Nov 2023 3:04 AM GMT

    Chhattisgarh Elections Phase I: More women voters than men in 16 out of 20 seats

    Women voters outnumber men in 16 out of the 20 assembly where polling is being held in the first phase on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh, as per officials.

  • 7 Nov 2023 2:56 AM GMT

    Voting underway at a polling booth in Rajnandgaon.

  • 7 Nov 2023 2:51 AM GMT

  • 7 Nov 2023 2:47 AM GMT

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023:

    BJP candidate Lata Usendi from the Kondagaon Assembly constituency casts her vote.

  • 7 Nov 2023 2:45 AM GMT

  • 7 Nov 2023 2:43 AM GMT

    CRPF soldier injured after IED blast in Chhattisgarh

  • 7 Nov 2023 2:42 AM GMT

    Amit Shah urges voters to turn out in strength

    "I urge our sisters and brothers in Mizoram, especially the youth to come out and vote in large numbers. Each and every vote will lay the foundation of a developed and prosperous Mizoram," Shah wrote on X.

    For Chhattisgarh, he urged people to vote for a government that is dedicated to the ‘welfare of the tribal society, farmers, poor and youth by ending the rule of corruption and scams from the State’.

  • 7 Nov 2023 2:38 AM GMT

    PM Modi urges people of Mizoram to vote

    "I call upon the people of Mizoram to vote in record numbers. I particularly urge the young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise and strengthen the festival of democracy," he wrote on X.

    In his message for voters in Chhattisgarh, Modi urged them to be a part of the democracy's auspicious festival by casting their votes in the first round of polls. He congratulated the first-time voters.



Assembly electionsassembly elections2023 Assembly electionsAssembly Elections 2023Assembly elections livePhase 1 pollingChhattisgarh Assembly electionsChhattisgarhMizoram Voting LiveAssembly Election 2023 Live UpdatesElection 2023 LiveElection 2023Chhattisgarh Election PollingPolling for assembly electionsMizoram Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram election 2023Mizoram Assembly electionsassembly polls. assembly electionsassembly polls
