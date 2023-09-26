Asian Games: India bags 1st medal in sailing, Neha Thakur wins silver in girl's dinghy event

HANGZHOU: Neha Thakur, representing India in the Girl's Dinghy - ILCA 4 category, secured the silver and India's first medal in Sailing at the ongoing 19th Asian Games after 11 races.

This is India's first medal in sailing and 12th overall at the 19th Asian Games. With a silver victory, Thakur also gave India its first medal of the day.

The 17-year-old sailor Thakur's consistent performance throughout the competition helped her earn a well-deserved place on the podium.

With a net total of 27 points after 11 races, 17-year-old sailor Thakur took home a silver in the Girl's Dinghy ILCA4 competition.

Noppassorn Khunboonjan of Thailand won the gold medal with 16, and Keira Marie Carlyle of Singapore claimed third place with 28.

Thakur on Monday finished third in girls' dinghy ILCA4 race nine, improved one spot to reach second after race 10 with an overall timing of 24:48.

