Asia Cup: All-round Bangladesh secure 89-run win over Afghanistan

LAHORE: Fantastic bowling efforts from Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam helped Bangladesh overcome Afghanistan and secure an 89-run win in their Asia Cup match at Lahore on Sunday to keep their Super Four hopes alive.

With this win, Bangladesh finished their group stage with a win and loss and a total of two points. The result of the match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will determine if they will go into the Super Four stage or not.

Chasing a total of 335 runs, Afghanistan was off to a bad start as they lost their star opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first over for just one. Afghanistan was 1/1 in 1.4 overs.

Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah carried on with the innings, helping the Afghans cruise through the remainder of the powerplay.

At the end of the powerplay, Afghanistan was 37/1. Afghanistan reached the 50-run mark in 13 overs.

The duo completed their 50-run partnership in 50 overs. Zadran brought up his half-century, his fourth in 52 balls, with eight boundaries.

Taskin Ahmed ended the second-wicket partnership between Ibrahim and Rahmat at 78 runs, cleaning up Rahmat for 33 off 57 balls, with five boundaries. Afghanistan was at 79/2 in 17.5 overs.

Another partnership between skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Zadran prospered. Afghanistan was 100 runs up in 23.3 overs. Zadran-Shahidi's fifty-run stand came up in 55 balls.

Hasan Mahmud gave the third jolt to Afghanistan, dismissing the big player, Zadran for 75 off 74 balls, consisting of 10 fours and a six. A 52-run partnership with Shahidi was over. Afghanistan was 131/3 in 27.3 overs.

Shahidi carried on with the chase and found a capable partner in Najibullah Zadran, with whom he stitched another important stand. Afghans brought up their 150 runs in 29.5 overs. The duo of Shahidi-Zadran stitched their fifty-run stand in just 43 balls.

The skipper reached his fifty in 54 balls, with six fours. Mehidy Hasan Miraz cleaned up Zadran for 17, leaving Afghanistan at 193/4 in 36.1 overs.

Afghanistan reached the 200-run mark in 39 overs, but had lost Shahidi for 51 off 60 to Shoriful Islam. Afghanistan was 196/5 in 37.2 overs.

Gulbadin Naib tried to take the attacking route against Shoriful, playing some aggressive shots against him. But the bowler got the last laugh as he dismissed Gulbadin for 15, leaving Afghanistan at 212/6 in 40 overs.

Afghanistan needed 123 in the final ten overs. Afghanistan did not recover from that wicket, with Mohammad Nabi (3) and Karim Janat (1) being dismissed in quick succession.

Afghanistan was 221/8 in 41.4 overs. A brief fightback was done by Rashid Khan (24 in 15 balls) but Afghanistan was bundled out for 245 in 44.3 overs, losing the match by 89 runs.

Taskin Ahmed (4/44) and Shoriful Islam (3/36) were the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh. Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Hasan got a wicket each.

Earlier, in-form batters Najmul Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz exhibited their batting prowess, propelling Bangladesh to a massive 334/5 in their Asia Cup match at Lahore on Sunday.

Electing to bat first, Bangladesh was off to a solid start.

Openers Mohammad Naim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took Bangladesh through the majority of the mandatory powerplay without any loss of wicket. Naim was the aggressor of two and Miraz started slowly. Bangladesh reached the 50-run mark in 7.5 overs.

On the final ball of the powerplay, pacer Mujeeb Ur Rahman cleaned up Naim for 28 off 32 balls, consisting of five fours. Bangladesh was 60/1 in 10 overs. Towhid Hridoy was next up to bat, promoted to number three. However, it did not work as Gulbadin Naib took his wicket for a two-ball duck as he was caught by Ibrahim Zadran at slips. Bangladesh was 63/2 in 10.3 overs.

From this point on, Miraz joined forces with Najmul Hossain Shanto, who had scored a heroic 89 in the last match against Sri Lanka. The duo took Bangladesh to the 100-run mark in 19.1 overs.

A cracking six from Shanto helped the duo reach the 50-run partnership in 64 balls.

With a single, Mehidy brought up his half-century in 65 balls, with his knock having four boundaries and a six. Bangladesh recovered well to reach the 150-run mark in 28.1 overs. The duo brought up their century stand in 117 balls. Miraz-Shanto continued to torment Sri Lankan bowlers, who simply had no answers for the clean hitting and careful strike rotation by the duo.

The 33rd over by Fazalhaq Farooqi was hit for 17 runs by them. Bangladesh reached the 200-run mark in 34.3 overs. A six by Miraz on a delivery by Mujeeb ur Rahman powered the duo to a 150-run partnership in the 37th over.

Miraz brought up his second ODI century in just 115 balls, consisting of six fours and two sixes. Bangladesh touched the 250-run mark in 41.4 overs, with a boundary smashed by Shanto on a ball by Rashid Khan.

The partnership between Shanto and Miraz lasted for 194 runs and ended on a bad note, with Miraz getting retired hurt at 112 in 119 balls, with seven fours and three sixes.

Shanto also brought up his century in 101 balls, consisting of nine fours and two sixes. He continued to build the innings further with wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim, but Shanto was run out by Najibullah Zadran and wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 104 off 105 balls, consisting of nine fours and two sixes. Bangladesh was 278/3 in 44.3 overs. Mushfiqur was also soon run-out for 25 off 15 balls, consisting of a four and six by Hashmatullah Shahidi and Gulbadin. Bangladesh was 294/4 in 46.3 overs. Bangladesh reached the 300-run mark in 46.5 overs, with the help of a six from Shamim Hossain. Shamim was the next wicket to go through a run-out for just 11.

Bangladesh was at 324/5 in 49.0 overs. Bangladesh ended their innings at 334/5 in their 50 overs, with Atif Hossain (4*) and Shakib (32* in 18 balls) unbeaten.

Mujeeb and Gulbadin took a wicket each for Afghanistan.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 334/5 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 112, Najmul Shanto 104, Gulbadin Naib 1/58) vs Afghanistan (Ibrahim Zadran 75, Hashmatullah Shahidi 51, Taskin Ahmed 4/44).