As unrest simmers, Kuki partner snaps NDA ties

IMPHAL: Fifteen houses were set on fire at Langol Games village as a mob went on a rampage in Manipur’s Imphal West district where fresh violence broke out, officials said on Sunday. Meanwhile, NDA partner Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) on Sunday announced withdrawal of support from the N Biren Singh government.

At Imphal West district, security personnel fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control, said officials. A 45-year-old man, who was shot during the violence, is undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Fresh violence was also reported from Imphal East district’s Checkon area where a large commercial establishment and three nearby houses were torched on Saturday, officials said.

Also, a gunfight broke out between security forces and militants at A Mungchamkom in New Keithelmanbi police station area in Kangpokpi district, officials said. A man was nabbed and an SLR with 50 rounds was seized from him, they said.

Meanwhile, KPA president Tongmang Haokip informed Governor Anusuiya Uikey about the party’s decision to snap ties with the BJP-led government in Manipur. The development, however, would have no impact on the stability of the government, as the BJP has 37 members in the 60-member Assembly while KPA has two.

“After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh is no longer fructuous.

“Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void,” Haokip said in the letter.

KPA general secretary W Lalam Hangshing said: “We have sent the letter to the Governor by e-mail. We have two MLAs, and had given outside support to the government. In view of the present situation, the association is infructuous.”

Tribal MLAs may skip Assembly

Most of the Kuki MLAs irrespective of their party affiliations are unlikely to attend the Manipur assembly session slated to be called from August 21 in view of the continued ethnic violence. There are 10 Kuki-Zomi MLAs, including seven from the BJP, two from the KPA and one independent, in the House which has a strength of 60 members. “In view of the prevailing law and order situation, it will not be possible on my part to attend the upcoming session,” said LM Khaute, BJP MLA for Churachandpur.

5 cops suspended over May 4 incident

Manipur police suspended five personnel, including the station in-charge of the area where the incident of two women being stripped and paraded by a mob had taken place on May 4, officials said on Sunday. The decision was not reversed despite daily protests by some sections of people from the majority community for their reinstatement, they said. The police have also ordered a time-bound inquiry under an IG to probe events leading to armoury looting in Bishnupur on August 3.