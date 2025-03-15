As meeting with TN Speaker sets tongues wagging; AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan says routine affair

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and Gobichettipalayam MLA KA Sengottaiyan, on Saturday clarified that meetings with the Speaker are routine and a common practice among legislators, underlining that his meeting was driven by constituency-specific concerns.

Speaking to reporters after attending a private YouTube channel's event at Chetpet here, Sengottaiyan explained, "It is quite common for MLAs to engage with the Speaker on various issues related to their constituencies. In fact, seven other AIADMK MLAs also met with the Speaker today, each addressing their constituency matters. My meeting was in the same vein, centred on a specific issue affecting my constituency."

He clarified that the focus of his meeting with the Speaker was a pressing environmental issue within his constituency.

The former minister revealed that he had raised the matter in the context of seeking a Special Call Attention Motion to draw attention to the ongoing environmental challenges faced by his area.

"During the meeting, I also had an opportunity to speak with the Environment Minister, who was present, and made a formal request related to the environmental concerns at hand," added Sengottaiyan.