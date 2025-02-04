Armstrong murder: MHC imposes Rs 50,000 cost on gangster Nagendran's wife for filing multiple pleas

CHENNAI: Pulling up the wife of notorious gangster P Nagendran's wife, the Madras High Court on Tuesday imposed Rs 50,000 cost on her for moving petitions simultaneously in the High Court and sessions court seeking proper medical treatment to her husband.

A division bench of Justice MS Ramesh and Justice N Senthilkumar heard the petition moved by Nagendran’s wife Visalakshi seeking to transfer her husband to a private hospital in Chennai.

Objecting to the petition, additional public prosecutor (APP) R Muniyapparaj submitted that she had already moved a petition in the principal sessions court with a similar request.

The government lawyer informed the court that Visalakshi moved the petition before the High Court though her previous plea has been listed before the sessions court on Tuesday for issuing orders.

Hence, it should not be entertained, the APP submitted.

After the submission, the bench asked how two petitions could be moved with similar request in the High Court and as well as the sessions court, and imposed Rs 50,000 before dismissing the plea.

Nagendran, a notorious gangster who is serving a life sentence in Vellore Central Prison, is the key accused in the murder of BSP leader K Armstrong for allegedly masterminding the murder.

Nagendran had a liver transplant at Dr Rela Institute and Medical Center, Chromepet. In her petition, his wife said Nagendran was being taken from Vellore prison to sessions court in Chennai frequently though the doctors advised him not to travel much considering his health condition. This has resulted in his condition deteriorating, she said.

She alleged that 50 per cent of his liver was damaged because the prison authorities denied him an immunosuppressive medication, which is essential after his liver transplant.

On January 28, he was taken to the Christian Medical College, Vellore, and found he had jaundice, said her advocate. When the prisoner requested to be transferred to the speciality hospital in Chennai for proper care, the government objected to the transfer request claiming that he was getting adequate care in Vellore itself.