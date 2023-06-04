Application deadline for TN engineering ends with 2.28L candidates

CHENNAI: Deadline to submit applications for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission concluded on June 4 with as many as 2.28 lakh candidates applying for 1.5 lakh seats.

This year, the number of applications for engineering admissions counselling was higher compared to last year by 14,000. According to the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), the rank list will be released on June 26.

On the final day of admission alone, 2.28 lakh applications were registered. Of them, 1.86 lakh candidates made an online payment,s, and 1.54 lakh candidates uploaded certificates on the official website. These applications have been registered for 1.5 lakh seats in 440 colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Though the registration ended on Sunday, candidates will be allowed to upload the documents till June 9. Meanwhile, counselling for categories like differently-abled, students under sports quota and ex-servicemen will start from July 2 till July 5.

Experts in the field have claimed that the increase in the application directly denotes the increase of interest among students due to decent placements and high demand for select courses.

As the registration of applications concluded on Sunday, the engineering counselling dates have been scheduled on July 2. The counselling date was advanced to July from August after the announcement of class 12 results on May 8.