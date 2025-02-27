Anna Univ case: Mother of accused challenges his detention under Goondas Act, HC seeks State's response

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday issued notice to the State government to respond to a petition challenging the preventive detention invoked against Gnanasekaran, the sole accused in the Anna University sexual assault case.

A division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and N Senthilkumar heard the habeas corpus petition moved by D Gengadevi, mother of Gnanasekaran who has been detained under the Goondas Act since January 5.

Advocate A Murugavel, on behalf of the petitioner, submitted that the invocation of preventive detention is complete misuse of power with the malafide intention to paint the accused as a habitual sexual offender. Since Gnanasekaran's didn't breach public order, the preventive detention order should be revoked, he sought.

Additional Public Prosecutor R Muniyapparaj took notice on behalf of the State and the police. The matter was posted after four weeks.

On December 23 last year, the accused, Gnanasekaran, the pavement biryani seller in Kotturpuram, alleged to have videographed the girl and her friend at an isolated place inside the university campus. He reportedly threatened the girl, saying he would release the video that would bring her shame. Later, he allegedly sexually assaulted her and captured that too on camera to blackmail her into meeting him whenever he called. However, the survivor gathered courage and lodged a complaint against Gnanasekaran the next day.

Based on the complaint, the all-women police station in Kotturpuram arrested Gnanasekaran. Later, he was admitted to Government Stanley Hospital after he allegedly fell down and injured himself while trying to escape from the police.

In January, the State invoked the Goondas Act against Gnanasekaran stating he was a habitual offender. Later, the Madras High Court constituted a special investigation team with three women officers to probe the matter after which the team filed a charge sheet against the accused.