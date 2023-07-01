Anirudh announces Jailer's single in a friendly banter

CHENNAI: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has announced that the first single from actor Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Jailer' will be out in four days.

As 'Superstar' Rajinikanth's Jailer is all set for a grand release on August 10, the fans of the actor have constantly taken to social media to ask the makers for updates from the film. However, on Saturday it so happened that the makers (Sun Pictures) in fact, turned to Rajini's fans and ended up asking the film's composer Anirudh Ravichander what is the status of the film's first single. A video was also shared on the maker's official Twitter page that shows the film's director Nelson Dilipkumar asking the composer when he will send the song to him and Anirudh nodded his head with a 'yes'.

In reply to the producers' tweet. Anirudh posted on Twitter and Instagram and posted a picture of Rajini from Annamalai in which he says 'four'. He captioned it saying,"Thalaivar @rajinikanth entry #JailerFirstSingle" (sic)

The film has been shot on sets of prison and also has been filmed across various locations in Tamil Nadu like Chennai and Cuddalore. Apart from Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, it also stars Shivrajkumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Ramya Krishnan in various roles.

This will be the second time Rajinikanth will be seen working with Jackie. The two have previously worked in 'Uttar Dakshin' in 1987.