IN PICS|10 films about gods and goddesses to watch on OTT before Mookuthi Amman 2
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Kantara (2022) — A villager becomes caught in a conflict involving ancestral spirit worship, land and the protection of his community. Director: Rishab Shetty. OTT: Amazon Prime Video.
Hanu-Man (2024) — A young man gains superpowers and draws strength from Lord Hanuman to protect his village from evil. Director: Prasanth Varma. OTT: JioHotstar.
Sri Raja Rajeshwari (2001) — A woman returns with divine blessings to fulfil her vow of revenge after being murdered. Director: Bharathi Kannan. OTT: Prime Video
Pottu Amman (2000) — A devotee's faith in Goddess Amman becomes a powerful force against evil. Directors: R. K. Selvamani and K. Rajarathinam. OTT: Sun NXT.
Kottai Mariamman (2001) — A man's attempt to steal temple gold leads to a conflict shaped by his wife's devotion to Goddess Mariamman. Director: Rama Narayanan. OTT: Sun NXT.
Mookuthi Amman (2020) — Goddess Mookuthi Amman appears before a reporter and helps him expose a fraudulent godman. Directors: RJ Balaji and N. J. Saravanan. OTT: JioHotstar.
Pottu Amman (2000) — A devotee's faith in Goddess Amman becomes a powerful force against evil. Directors: R. K. Selvamani and K. Rajarathinam. OTT: Sun NXT.
1. Palayathu Amman (2000) — A baby believed to be the reincarnation of Goddess Devi becomes central to a divine battle against evil. Director: Rama Narayanan. OTT: Sun NXT.
Kalki 2898 AD (2024) — In a dystopian future, a bounty hunter's journey becomes connected to the prophesied arrival of Kalki, an avatar of Lord Vishnu. Director: Nag Ashwin. OTT: Amazon Prime Video.
Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 (2025) — Se centuries before Kantara, a young tribal man becomes involved in a struggle over sacred forest land protected by a divine force. Director: Rishab Shetty. OTT: Amazon Prime Video.