Elegant Cotton Saree Look – Viswasam: Handloom-inspired sarees, traditional jewellery, neat braids and jasmine flowers.
Traditional Bridal Look – Sri Rama Rajyam (2011): Rich silk sarees, temple jewellery, jasmine-adorned braids and traditional makeup.
The Elegant Anarkali Look – Flowing ethnic outfits, delicate earrings, soft curls and natural makeup.
The Boat-Neck Blouse Look – Aramm (2017): Simple cotton sarees paired with elegant boat-neck blouses, minimal jewellery, a neat low bun and understated makeup.
The Chic Watch Style – Elegant wristwatches paired with western outfits, formal dresses and casual ensembles, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance. | Vignesh Shivan's Insta handle
The Smokey Eye Look – Mid-2020s Nayanthara: Softly blended charcoal and brown eyeshadow, smudged kajal, subtle winged eyeliner and voluminous lashes for a bold, glamorous finish.
The Defined Eyebrow Look – Nayanthara's Beauty Style: Naturally thick, well-groomed eyebrows with a soft arch and subtle filling, creating a fuller yet polished look that beautifully frames the face.