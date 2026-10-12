IN PICS | PM Modi inaugurates Poonamallee-Vadapalani Metro service, development projects in Chennai
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CM Vijay receives PM Modi at Chennai airport (11/10/26) | PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the launch and inauguration of various development projects (11/10/26) | PTI
PM Modi and CM Vijay during the launch and inauguration of various development projects (11/10/26)
PM Modi poses for a group photograph along with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, CM Vijay, and key researchers and officials during his visit to the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre at IIT Madras, in Chennai. (11/10/26) | PTI
Supporters during the inauguration event in Chennai. (11/10/26) | PTI
PM Modi offers prayers at the Jalakanteshwarar Temple along with Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. (11/10/26) | PTI
PM Modi interacts with an expert during a walkthrough at the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre, on the IIT Madras campus, in Chennai. (11/10/26) | PTI
PM Modi during a walkthrough at the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre, on the IIT Madras campus, in Chennai. (11/10/26) | PTI
PM Modi and Tamil Nadu CM Vijay travel onboard a Chennai Metro train following the inauguration of the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Chennai Metro Rail Phase II, in Chennai. (11/10/26) | PTI
PM Modi and CM Vijay during the inauguration ceremony. (11/10/26) | PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the launch and inauguration of various development projects (11/10/26) | PTI