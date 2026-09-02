IN PICS | From Mandaadi to Immortal, check out Tamil movies releasing in September
Online Desk
'Mandaadi' (September 10): A fishing captain applies his maritime knowledge in a traditional boat race along Tamil Nadu's coast during a festival, leading a six-person team against other crews.
'Sardar 2' (September 10): Follows spy Sardar's origin story in flashback while his son Inspector Vijay confronts a villain known as Black Dagger in the present day.
'Dorothy' (September 25): Set in a world shaped by caste, violence, and toxic masculinity, two friends grow up inseparable in rural Tamil Nadu.
'Demonte 3' (September 10): A mysterious book unleashed by a terrifying character known as The Librarian brings chaos, continuing the horror franchise with returning cast members navigating supernatural threats.
'Meesaya Murukku 2' (September 25): The continuation of Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's semi-biopic Meesaya Murukku (2017), which consists of the journey of starting his own band called "Hip-Hop Tamizha."
'The Paradise' (September 25): In 1980s Secunderabad, a marginalized tribe battles discrimination and fights for citizenship under an unexpected leader's guidance, challenging systemic oppression.
'Immortal' (September 4): Follows a man who becomes haunted by a monster after imagining himself getting closer to his neighbor, a woman of his dreams.
'I'm Game' (September 3): A fearless gambler who trusts luck more than life gets caught in unexpected events that turn his world upside down.