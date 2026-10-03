IN PICS | CM Vijay interacts with locals during Mandurantakam roadshow ahead of bypoll
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PTI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay during an election campaign roadshow in support of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate Maragatham Kumaravel ahead of the Madurantakam Assembly by-election, in Chengalpattu district | PTI
PTI
TN CM Vijay drives tractor during political campaign in Chengalpattu | X
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and party candidate Maragatham Kumaravel interact with local farmers during a campaign roadshow, in Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu. | PTI
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PTI
TN CM Vijay and Madurantakam candidate Maragatham Kumaravel with the children dressed as the TVK party ideology leaders. | PTI