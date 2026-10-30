IN PICS | CM Vijay, Guv, other leaders pay tributes to Muthuramalinga Thevar on 119th birth anniversary
Online Desk
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay pays tribute to a statue of freedom fighter and spiritual leader U Muthuramalinga Thevar on his 119th birth anniversary, in Chennai, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026 | PTI
PTI
Edappadi K Palaniswami pays tribute to Muthuramalinga devar | X
PTI
Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan paid tributes to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon, Ramanathapuram. | X
DMK chief MK Stalin pays tribute to Muthuramalinga devar | X