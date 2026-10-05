IN PICS | Check out 10 inventive films directed by Singeetham Srinivasa Rao
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One of Indian cinema's most inventive filmmakers, Singeetham Srinivasa Rao passed away on October 3 in Chennai. He was 95.
Neeti-Nijayiti (1972) - Telugu language comedy-drama film that marks the directorial debut of the famous filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao (ETV Cinema YouTube Channel)
Mayuri (1984) tells the inspiring true story of Sudha Chandran, who overcame the loss of her leg to dance again on a Jaipur foot—a moving celebration of resilience and the human spirit. (SunNext)
Pushpaka Vimana (Pushpak) (1987) - A silent black comedy about an unemployed graduate who coincidentally encounters a rich unconscious man, and takes over his lifestyle by keeping him a prisoner.
Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989) - Kamal Haasan’s legendary dual role that defied 1989 VFX standards and redefined Tamil commercial cinema. (YouTube).
Michael Madana Kama Rajan (1990) - Four Kamal Haasans, relentless chaos, and the greatest masterclass in comedy writing ever filmed. (Prime Video)
Aditya 369 (1991) - The first time-travel film in Indian cinema, the film blends elements of history and science fiction (Prime Video)
Magalir Mattum (1994 ) - Three women unite against workplace harassment in a workplace rebellion; a film that was decades ahead of its time. (YouTube)
Son of Aladdin (2003) - With 1100 shots and 125 characters, it is one India’s earliest full-length animated features. (JioHotstar)
Little John (2001) - A fantasy film starring American actor Bentley Mitchum, grandson of Hollywood star Robert Mitchum, and Jyothika. The hero shrinks to six inches in this fantasy adventure. (Prime Video)
Sing Geetham (2026) - Blending a novel narrative style with entertainment and music, this is Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s final film (Netflix)