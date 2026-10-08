IN PICS | 11 must-watch films starring actor Nana Patekar (1951-2026)
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Actor Nana Patekar, known for his versatility and powerful screen presence, passed away at his Goa residence in the early hours of Thursday after suffering a suspected heart attack. | PTI
Parinda (1989) - Two brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a vicious underworld gang. When vengeance drives the younger brother into danger, their bond faces fatal consequences. (Prime Video).
Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991) - An elite commando returns from service to discover that his decorated protege was murdered by local thugs. Disgusted by public apathy, he uses military force to confront urban corruption. (Eros Universe Showtime/YouTube)
Angaar (1992) - A young man resists ruthless mafia developers trying to seize his neighborhood's land. Framed for murder, he is forced to take up arms against the syndicate to survive. (YouTube).
Krantiveer (1994) - A cynical, drifting alcoholic is shaken out of his stupor by a brave investigative journalist. Together, they mobilize ordinary citizens to rebel against corrupt politicians and communal violence.(Prime Video).
Agni Sakshi (1996) - A woman remarries and begins a peaceful life after escaping a horrifying, abusive marriage. Her past unravels violently when her obsessive first husband tracks her down. (Prime Video) | Wikipedia
Khamoshi: The Musical (1996) - The hearing daughter of deaf-mute parents finds solace and true purpose in music. As she pursues her passion, she struggles to reconcile her artistic ambition with deep familial duty. (JioHotstar)
Ab Tak Chhappan (2004) - A hardened Mumbai encounter specialist ruthlessly eliminates underworld figures with procedural detachment. After personal tragedy strikes, he is hunted by corrupt superiors and rival mobsters.(Prime Video)
Apaharan (2005) - Alienated by his father's rigid idealism, a desperate youth joins Bihar’s ruthless kidnapping syndicate. He rises under a mafia politician, sparking a devastating clash with his family.(Prime Video)
Welcome (2007) -
Two comical mafia dons try to arrange a respectable marriage for their innocent younger sister. Complications arise when she falls for a straight-laced man whose family abhors criminals. (Prime Video)
Natsamrat (2016) - A revered Shakespearean stage actor retires and hands his entire fortune over to his children. Abandoned and neglected, he wanders the streets while clinging to his theatrical memories.(Prime Video)
Kaala (2018) - The film follows Karikalan "Kaala", the leader of Dharavi, who tries to save his land from getting seized and his people from being evicted by Haridev, a ruthless minister. (JioHotstar).