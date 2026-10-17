10 popular songs composed by music director Deva (1950-2026)
Online Desk
Veteran film music composer and playback singer Deva, popularly known as ‘Thenisai Thendral’, passed away on Saturday (October 17) at the age of 75
1. Konja Naal Poru - Aasai (1995)
The song captures the joyful anticipation of the lead actors Ajith Kumar and Suvalakshmi
2. Aval Varuvala - Nerukku Ner (1997)
It is a soulful, romantic melody featuring lead actors Vijay, Suriya, Simran, and Kausalya
3. Un Per Solla - Minsara Kanna (1999)
It's a melodious romantic track picturized on lead actors Vijay and Monika (with Rambha also featuring in the movie's prominent love triangle)
4. Pala Pattra - Good Night (2023)
It's an energetic, humorous gaana-style track, capturing the main character's Manikandan and Meetha Raghunath chaotic frustration. It is sung by Deva.
5. Metro Channel – Indhu (1994)
It is a high-energy, disco-pop dance track, featuring the lead actors Prabhu Deva alongside Khushbu
6. Salomiya – Kannedhirey Thondrinal (1998)
It is an energetic, fast-paced folk-style dance track, featuring lead actors Prashanth, Simran, Karan. It is sung by Deva.
7. Kathadikkuthu Kathadikkuthu – Ninaivirukkum Varai (1997)
The song captures a lively, colloquial, and celebratory neighborhood atmosphere featuring the lead actors Prabhu Deva and Keerthi Reddy. It is sung by Deva.
8. Vanna Nilave – Kadhal Kottai (1996)
It is a soulful, romantic melody which beautifully captures the yearning of two long-distance lovers who have never seen each other, picturized on lead actors Ajith Kumar and Devayani
9. Kondayil Thazhampoo – Annamalai (1992)
It is a vibrant, evergreen romantic duet, featuring the lead actors Superstar Rajinikanth and Khushbu
10. Open the Tasmac – Maari (2014)
It's a lively, humorous kuthu track centered around a desperate and comical search for alcohol when local liquor stores (TASMAC) are closing down, featuring lead actors Sivakarthikeyan and Hansika Motwani. It is sung by Deva.