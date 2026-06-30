10 irresistible mango recipes to try before mango season ends
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Classic Mango Shake
Nothing beats a chilled mango shake on a warm afternoon. Blend ripe mangoes with chilled milk, a touch of sugar or honey, and a few ice cubes for a creamy, refreshing drink. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an indulgent twist. | Pexels
Fresh Mango Salsa
Bright, colourful, with flavour, fresh mango salsa is a perfect summer side dish. Combine ripe mangoes with onions, tomatoes and squeeze of lime juice for refreshing mix. | Pexels
Mango Cheesecake (No-Bake)
Looking for an elegant dessert? A no-bake mango cheesecake combines a buttery biscuit base with a smooth cream cheese filling and a luscious mango puree topping. Refrigerate for a few hours before serving for the perfect summer treat. | Pexels
Creamy mango sago
Creamy mango sago is a delightful dessert that combines flavours with silky texture. Blend ripe mangoes with milk or ice cream and mix with cooked sago pearls. chill before serving and garnish with fresh mango cube. | Pexels
Mango Sticky Rice
This Thai-inspired dessert pairs sweet sticky rice with fresh mango slices and rich coconut milk. The combination of creamy, sweet, and fruity flavours makes it a crowd favourite. | Pexels
Aam ka Achaar
Aam ka Achaar is Indian pickle that adds a spicy kick to every meal. Raw mango pieces are mixed with aromatic spices, and salt gives a rich flavour. | Pexels
Mango Kulfi
Give traditional kulfi a seasonal makeover by adding fresh mango puree to thickened milk. Freeze the mixture in moulds and enjoy a creamy Indian dessert that's perfect for hot evenings. | Pexels
Mamidikya Pappu
South Indian dal with tanged goodness of raw mangoes. Cooked with mango piece and mild spices in soft and flavourful. Serve hot with steamed rice for a wholesome meal. | Pexels
Aamras with Poori
A timeless favourite in many Indian homes, aamras is made by blending ripe mango pulp with a pinch of cardamom and saffron. Serve it chilled alongside hot, fluffy pooris for a comforting festive meal. | Pexels
Raw mango salad
Tangy and refreshing, raw mango salad is a great way to enjoy seasonal mangoes. raw mango with vegetables, herbs for a burst flavour. It is a healthy side dish that pairs perfectly with summer meal | Pexels