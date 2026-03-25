N Rangasamy: SWOT check ahead of key battles

Political Context; AINRC chief and CM N Rangasamy (Thattanchavadi) will contest from two constituencies — Thattanchavady and Mangalam. BJP’s Home Minister A Namassivayam (Mannadipet) is expected to face a tough re-election battle.
Seat-sharing deal: AINRC to contest 16 seats; BJP takes 10; gives 2 each to AIADMK and LJK.
Strength: Rangasamy’s government is seen as implementing several welfare measures, backed by his relatively clean image and overall popularity.
Weakness: The government faces allegations of corruption, concerns over law and order, rising crime, and criticism over alleged political patronage to a fake drug manufacturing unit.
Weakness: AIADMK, which briefly formed governments in 1974 and 1977, finds itself a junior ally
Opportunity: With the BJP leading the NDA at the Centre and part of the coalition in Puducherry, the alliance could benefit from stronger access to funds and support for welfare and development.
Threat: Delay in statehood, limited powers for the elected government, the removal of lone woman Minister Chandira Priyanga, and continued dependence on the Centre remain key concerns.
Threat: NTK and actor Vijay-led TVK could emerge as surprise challengers in select constituencies.