Home > News > Tamil Nadu > Edu dept launches...

Edu dept launches 'Manarkeni' tool to revolutionise learning experience

'Manarkeni' incorporates a tech-savvy language to create an interactive and enjoyable learning experience for students.

By - DTNEXT Bureau
Update: 2023-07-25 15:54 GMT

The tool offers a comprehensive range of digital learning materials and empowers teachers to enhance the learning experience for students across the State. (Twitter/@Anbil_Mahesh)

CHENNAI: To elevate the quality of education and foster an inclusive learning environment, the School Education Department launched an educational tool named 'Manarkeni' on Tuesday. The tool offers a comprehensive range of digital learning materials and empowers teachers to enhance the learning experience for students across the State.

The 'Manarkeni' mobile app was launched in the presence of Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and dignitaries like Ibrahim Thayavu, the deputy director of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and TM Anbarasan, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MS&ME).

With over 27,000 audio clips available in both Tamil and English, 'Manarkeni' comprehensively covers the curriculum from Classes 6 to 12.

Each audio clip provides clear explanations, illustrative examples, and engaging graphics to facilitate easy comprehension of complex subjects. Further, to ensure students' comprehension, the tool includes assessment questions for each audio clip, allowing learners to gauge their understanding.

Moreover, previous academic syllabuses are also made accessible for revision, enabling students to solidify their knowledge before advancing it to the next level.

'Manarkeni' incorporates a tech-savvy language to create an interactive and enjoyable learning experience for students. The tool has been made freely available to democratise education and eliminate barriers by facilitating learning without the need for internet connectivity.

Teachers and students alike have welcomed the user-friendly interface of the educational app, which promptly addresses doubts and clarifies concepts, making the learning process seamless and enjoyable. As of now, the app is available for download at the Play Store, and it is anticipated to continuously evolve with regular updates and new subject materials being added, stated the education department officials.

