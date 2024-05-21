Ammonia leak incident: NGT allows Coromandel Intl Ltd to reopen Ennore plant after getting clearance

CHENNAI: In a setback for the residents seeking permanent closure of the fertiliser unit in Ennore, the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday ordered that the Coromandel International Limited (CIL) must obtain necessary ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the authorities before resuming operation. It also directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to monitor the unit’s activities closely.

Passing the order on the suo motto case regarding the ammonia gas leak from the CIL in the late hours of December 26 last year, the Southern Bench of the NGT directed the company to obtain NOC from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), and approvals from the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board (TMB) before resuming the operation of the offshore pipeline activity.

Furthermore, the DISH and the TMB have been directed to inspect the unit before issuing NOCs and approvals for restarting the operations. The company has been instructed to strictly follow directions issued by officials including the TNPCB and the recommendations made by the technical committee. The NGT has also ordered the TNPCB to utilise the environmental compensation of Rs 5.92 crore collected from CIL for environmental mitigation in the Ennore Industrial Area.

The tribunal justified its order by stating that the company suspended the ammonia pre-cooling and unloading activity and took precautionary measures to rectify the damaged pipeline. It also carried out a detailed audit of the ammonia storage facilities, pre-cooling, and ship unloading operations. The ammonia leak from the under seawater pipeline towards CIL in Ennore occurred on December 26. Over 50 residents had to be admitted to private and government hospitals.

The Ennore Makkal Paathukappu Kuzhu, a collective of 33 villages, has been protesting since December 27 demanding the permanent closure of the plant. The TNPCB’s technical committee estimated that 67.638 tonnes of gas leaked from CIL’s undersea pipeline on December 26, 2023. However, the company claimed that the leak was an ‘act of God’.

The committee also recommended Rs 5.92 crore environmental compensation and legal action against the factory. Based on these recommendations, TNPCB directed CIL to change the pipeline under the sea where the leak occurred. However, CIL objected to the direction and termed it impractical.



