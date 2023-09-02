Aditya-L1 launch live updates: "Sunshine moment for India"
Catch the live updates of India's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 launch with DT Next.
CHENNAI: The India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched atop the PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11:50 AM IST today.
The Aditya-L1 spacecraft successfully separated from the PSLV-C57 rocket.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Aditya-L1 Mission.
Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on the successful launch of the Aditya L1 mission says, "While the whole world watched this with bated breath, It is indeed a sunshine moment for India. Indian scientists had been working, toiling day…
On the successful launch of Aditya-L1, one of the students Giya Arun says "We are really elated and honoured to be a part and to witness this (Aditya-L1) launch. I'm really proud because this is India's first mission to the sun. I'm really excited to see the launch.…
PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission:
The launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 is accomplished successfully.
The vehicle has placed the satellite precisely into its intended orbit.
India’s first solar observatory has begun its journey to the destination of Sun-Earth L1 point.
"Aditya-L1 started generating the power. The solar panels are deployed. The first EarthBound firing to raise the orbit is scheduled for September 3 around 11:45 hours", says ISRO
On the successful launch of Aditya L-1, Project Director of Aditya L-1, Nigar Shaji says, "This is like a dream come true. I am extremely happy that Aditya L-1 has been injected by PSLV. Aditya L-1 has started its 125 days of long journey. Once Aditya L-1 is commissioned, it will be an asset to the country and the global scientific fraternity. I want to thank the entire team for their support and guidance in making this mission possible."
On the successful launch of Aditya-L1, ISRO Chairman S Somanath says, "The Aditya-L1 spacecraft has been injected in an elliptical orbit...which is intended very precisely by the PSLV. I want to congratulate the PSLV for such a different mission approach today to put Aditya-L1 in the right orbit."
On the successful launch of Aditya-L1, ISRO Chairman S Somanath says, "The Aditya L1 spacecraft has been injected in an elliptical orbit...which is intended very precisely by the PSLV. I want to congratulate the PSLV for such a different mission approach today to put…
Former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair on ISRO's sun mission Aditya-L1:
On successful launch of ISRO's Sun Mission Aditya-L1, Former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair says, "PSLV XL has done its job as usual. It was a very precise trajectory and it had been taken around the earth's orbit. From here the correct…
Aditya L-1 Satellite has been separated. PSLV C-57 mission Aditya L-1 accomplished. PSLV C-57 has successfully injected the Aditya L-1 satellite into the desired intermediate Orbit, says ISRO