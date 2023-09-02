Begin typing your search...

Aditya-L1 launch live updates: "Sunshine moment for India"

Catch the live updates of India's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 launch with DT Next.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Sep 2023 5:31 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-02 08:29:02.0  )
Aditya-L1 launch live updates: Sunshine moment for India
CHENNAI: The India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched atop the PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11:50 AM IST today.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft successfully separated from the PSLV-C57 rocket.


Live Updates

2023-09-02 05:31:05
  • 2 Sep 2023 8:26 AM GMT

    End of the live updates for India's maiden mission to sun Aditya-L1.

  • 2 Sep 2023 8:24 AM GMT

    Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Aditya-L1 Mission. 

  • 2 Sep 2023 8:19 AM GMT

  • 2 Sep 2023 8:19 AM GMT

  • 2 Sep 2023 8:17 AM GMT

  • 2 Sep 2023 8:09 AM GMT

    "Aditya-L1 started generating the power. The solar panels are deployed. The first EarthBound firing to raise the orbit is scheduled for September 3 around 11:45 hours", says ISRO

  • 2 Sep 2023 8:07 AM GMT

    On the successful launch of Aditya L-1, Project Director of Aditya L-1, Nigar Shaji says, "This is like a dream come true. I am extremely happy that Aditya L-1 has been injected by PSLV. Aditya L-1 has started its 125 days of long journey. Once Aditya L-1 is commissioned, it will be an asset to the country and the global scientific fraternity. I want to thank the entire team for their support and guidance in making this mission possible."

  • 2 Sep 2023 7:53 AM GMT

    On the successful launch of Aditya-L1, ISRO Chairman S Somanath says, "The Aditya-L1 spacecraft has been injected in an elliptical orbit...which is intended very precisely by the PSLV. I want to congratulate the PSLV for such a different mission approach today to put Aditya-L1 in the right orbit."


  • 2 Sep 2023 7:47 AM GMT

    Former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair on ISRO's sun mission Aditya-L1:

  • 2 Sep 2023 7:44 AM GMT

