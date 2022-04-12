New Pakistan PM to raise K-issue ‘at all fora’

Islamabad :

Shehbaz Sharif said he will advise PM Narendra Modi to understand that there is poverty on both sides. “I call upon Modi to come and resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue and then let’s fight poverty together…. We will raise the issue of Kashmir on every international platform,” he said.





Terming ousted premier Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as “drama”, saying he will resign and go home if it is proved. Addressing Parliament after his election as the country’s 23rd Prime Minister, Shehbaz said good has prevailed over evil.





Pakistan’s National Security Committee would be briefed on a controversial letter related to the so-called foreign conspiracy, he said, terming Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as “drama”. Khan had alleged that the US was involved in a conspiracy to topple his government.





I will resign and go home if conspiracy is proved in letter controversy, Shehbaz said. Shehbaz, 70, was elected unopposed as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan by Parliament after rival Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party will boycott voting and staged a walkout.





India desires peace & stability





Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as PM. “Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,” he said in a tweet.