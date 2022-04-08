This Antarctic post office offers jobs for people to count penguins

Chennai :

A British charity, UK Antarctic Heritage Trust, is doing a one-time wonder as it is currently looking for candidates who are willing to spend five months in Antarctica, to run the world's most remote post office.





According to the BBC, the site is being opened to the public for the first time since Covid struck and the selected candidates will have to spend five months starting from November 2022 to March 2023 at the Port Lockroy post office, museum, and gift shop on Goudier Island.





The post office gets about 80,000 pieces of mail every season and the penguins are being monitored for the British Antarctic Survey with a report the base helps with conservation efforts on the continent and offers information to visitors.





UKAHT posted on its Twitter handle, "Dream of waking up & seeing Antarctica in all its glory? Penguins plodding around, the sun peeping over snow-topped mountains. A job like no other. Join us & help protect Antarctica's heritage & conserve its precious environment. Apply by 25 April."





According to USA Today, the workers will be living in conditions that include limited power, no running water, or internet access and the applications must be sent in by 7:59 pm on April 25.





The staff will also have to count penguins and other wildlife for the British Antarctic Survey and submit the report by the end of their employment and the candidates are required to have a good level of physical fitness, environmental awareness, and knowledge of minimum impact living.

The port currently works in by a rotating staff of four to five people.



