'Will fight till the last ball': Imran Khan

Chennai :

Moments after Pakistan's Supreme Court struck down National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's controversial move to dismiss a no-confidence motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter and said that he will fight for Pakistan till the last ball.





"I have called a cabinet mtg tomorrow as well as our parl party mtg; & tomorrow evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is I have always & will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball," he said.





The court had also declared dissolution of the Parliamentary as unconstitutional.





Now, the Speaker will call the session of thr Assemby on April 9 at 10 am to organise the no-confidence vote.