'Enough is Enough': Former cricketer Roshan Mahanama on Lankan crisis

Chennai :

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Roshan Mahanama has voiced his support to his countrymen in the middle of the economic crisis the island nation is going through.





He attacked Sri Lankan politicians calling them "incompetent and power-hungry". In his tweet, he said he was more patriotic and he didn't leave the country despite the crisis.





He requested people of all religions, races and political parties to unite in saying "Enough is Enough" and urged them to take Sri Lanka "out of these dark times".







I am writing this post with a very heavy heart as I am hurt and sad to see the state of my country which is on the brink of an economic depression, caused by our incompetent power-hungry rulers. pic.twitter.com/l5yHQ4k3rz — Roshan Mahanama (@Rosh_Maha) April 1, 2022





Sri Lanka is in an economic tailspin since the nation's cash-rich tourism industry was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The country restricted imports due to the depleting foreign reserves.





Sri Lankans hit the street due to the pressing crisis. Subsequently, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced an Emergency on Friday till Monday. Also, social media sites were blocked in the country, but were restored on Sunday evening.