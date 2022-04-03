Imran Khan calls for early election after Dy Speaker rejected no-confidence motion

Chennai :

"I congratulate every Pakistani on the Speaker's decision. The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. Pakistan should decide who should govern them," said Imran Khan soon after Deputy Speaker rejected no-confidence motion.





"I have written to the President to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the People of Pakistan to prepare for elections," he added.





Imran Khan's career was at stake on Sunday as he faced a difficult vote to oust him, potentially leading to fresh political instability in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people.





A united opposition has tabled a no-confidence motion against Khan for a parliamentary session starting at 11:30 a.m. (0630 GMT). If they remain united, Khan is set to fall below the 172 votes needed to survive the no-confidence vote.