Pak Deputy Speaker rejects no-confidence motion against Imran

Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker rejected the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, and declared it unconstitutional.





Pakistan was on the edge on Sunday ahead of a crucial session of its Parliament to vote on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan amidst call for protest by the embattled cricketer-turned politician against a foreign conspiracy to oust him.





The combined opposition filed the no-confidence motion on March 8, setting a set of events leading to the day of voting and rise in the tension due to Khan's insistence that he was being targeted as part of the foreign conspiracy with the collaboration of top opposition leaders.





Khan, 69, on Saturday issued a call to the followers of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, especially the youth, to hold peaceful protests on the day of voting to reject the conspiracy and assembly proceeding to topple the government.