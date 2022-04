There is no military element in the security cooperation between China and Soloman Islands, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Solomon Islands PM Manasseh Sogavare and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Image Credit: Reuters) Beijing : After a regional backlash, the Solomon Islands on Friday said it would not allow a Chinese military base in the Pacific islands nation despite its plans to sign a security pact with Beijing.