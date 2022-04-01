Sri Lanka lifts curfew imposed after violent protests outside President Rajapaksa's residence

Demonstrators stand near a bus that was set fire at the top of the road to SL Prez residence:Reuters

Colombo :

"The curfew was lifted at 5 am today," Daily Mirror reported citing Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa.





The curfew was imposed within the Colombo North, South, Colombo Central, Nugegoda, Mount Lavinia and Kelaniya Police Divisions last night. A total of 45 persons including a woman who engaged in yesterday's protest near the President's residence in Mirihana have been arrested, police said.





Nearly 50 persons including police, STF personnel and journalists were hospitalized after being injured during the protests. Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said several vehicles including an army bus, jeep, three-wheeler, two traffic motorcycles were set on fire during the protest.





He said the arrested would be produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate's Court, as per Daily Mirror. Meanwhile, a total of 31 people, including police and Special Task Force (STF) officers, who were injured during the protest in Mirihana, were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital (CNH) and Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila.





Fifteen STF personnel, three police officers including Nugegoda ASP and three journalists were among those admitted to the CNH, according to Daily Mirror. Meanwhile, four patients were admitted to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila, it added.





Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of its tourism sector. The country is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power and gas shortage and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance.





There are at least 10-hour-long daily power cuts in the country, with the government switching off street lights to save electricity. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8.