Foreign Ministers of five nations to visit China from March 31 to April 4

Beijing :





Wenbin said that Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Myanmar are all important members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as friendly neighbours of China.





Wang Wenbin said that China looks forward to working with all parties to implement the consensus of the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations last year. China will also hold an in-depth exchange of views with other parties on the current regional and international situation, the spokesperson said.

Panamanian Foreign Minister will visit China on April 4, Chinese spokesperson was quoted as saying by Xinhua News Agency. The foreign ministers are visiting at the invitation of the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.