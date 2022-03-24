Thu, Mar 24, 2022

At least 15 injured in explosion in south-eastern Turkey

The explosion occurred at a workplace in the third industrial estate, located on the central Kayapinar district, along the Diyarbakir-Sanliurfa highway route.

Image credit: AFP
Mardin:
At least 15 people were injured in an explosion at an industrial site in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakir province on Thursday, the local DHA news agency reported.

The explosion occurred at a workplace in the third industrial estate, located on the central Kayapinar district, along the Diyarbakir-Sanliurfa highway route. 

The agency reported that an oxygen cylinder at the workplace might have caused the explosion.

Many police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. The injured were taken to hospital, some with serious wounds, according to the DHA.

