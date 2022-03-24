Thu, Mar 24, 2022

Ukraine says 6 Killed, 15 wounded in Russian strikes in Kharkiv city

Published: Mar 24,202208:59 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The Russians fired long-range weapons at a Nova Poshta office, near where Kharkiv residents were receiving aid, regional governor Oleg Synyegubov wrote on social media referring to a local postal delivery service.

Image credit: AP
Image credit: AP
Kiev:
Russian strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed at least six civilians and wounded more than a dozen, the regional governor said Thursday, one month into Russia's invasion.

"The Russians fired long-range weapons at a Nova Poshta office, near where Kharkiv residents were receiving aid," regional governor Oleg Synyegubov wrote on social media referring to a local postal delivery service.

"Preliminary information suggests six civilians were killed and 15 others were injured and hospitalized," he added.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations