Ukraine says 6 Killed, 15 wounded in Russian strikes in Kharkiv city

Russian strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed at least six civilians and wounded more than a dozen, the regional governor said Thursday, one month into Russia's invasion.





"The Russians fired long-range weapons at a Nova Poshta office, near where Kharkiv residents were receiving aid," regional governor Oleg Synyegubov wrote on social media referring to a local postal delivery service.





"Preliminary information suggests six civilians were killed and 15 others were injured and hospitalized," he added.