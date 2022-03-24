Ukraine says Russian landing ship destroyed

Kiev :

Witnesses said nine Russian military vehicles pulled up to the home of Oleksandr Kniga early Wednesday and led him out.





Ukraine's navy on Thursday reported destroying Russia's large landing ship, Orsk, near the port city of Berdyansk. A short Facebook statement about the ship was accompanied with photos and videos of fire and thick plumes of smoke in the port. The Russian military has not commented on what happened to the ship.





Berdyansk has been under Russian control since Feb. 27.





Key developments: -- Ukraine president to press Biden, NATO for more support. -- Biden, Western allies gather at tense moment in Ukraine war. -- UN to vote on blaming Russia for Ukraine humanitarian crisis. -- Russian stock market, crushed by war, will partially reopen.





Washington: The US State Department says Russia has begun the process of expelling several more diplomats from the US embassy in Moscow.





The department said it received a list of diplomats on Wednesday who have been declared "persona non grata" by the Russian foreign ministry. It didn't say how many diplomats were affected by the order, which generally results in the expulsion of those targeted within 72 hours.





The Russian foreign ministry summoned US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan on Monday to protest President Joe Biden's description of Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a "war criminal" over the invasion of Ukraine.





After that meeting, Russia warned that it was close to severing diplomatic relations with the United States, which would be unprecedented.





The State Department called Wednesday's move "Russia's latest unhelpful and unproductive step" in relations between the countries. It urged Russia "to end its unjustified expulsions of US diplomats and staff."





Lvi Russian troops who occupy the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson seized one of the country's most prominent theater directors "in a fascist manner" and took him to an unknown location, Ukraine's Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said.





Witnesses said nine Russian military vehicles pulled up to the home of Oleksandr Kniga early Wednesday and led him out. The Russians warned neighbours that if they came out of their homes, they would be killed, the witnesses said.





"The whole world should know about this!" Tkachenko said on Facebook.





Kniga, 62, is one of the most important and respected theatre directors in Ukraine. He founded the international theatre festival Melpomene of Tavria.





He was among many in Kherson who oppose the Russian occupation. On Monday, Russian troops used stun grenades and fired in the air to disperse a protest.





Lvi Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on NATO to provide "effective and unrestricted" support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs to fend off the Russian invasion.





"We ask that the alliance declare that it will fully assist Ukraine to win this war, clear our territory of the invaders and restore peace in Ukraine," he said Wednesday during his nightly video address to the nation.





Zelensky will speak to the NATO summit Thursday by video, his office said.





He appealed to Western countries to stay united in the face what he says are Russia's efforts to "lobby its interests" with "some partners" to bring them over to its side.





"We will see who is a friend, who is a partner and who has sold out and betrayed us," he said in an emotional speech.





"Together we should not allow Russia to break anyone in NATO, the EU or G-7, to break them and drag them to the side of war."





Zelensky noted that Ukrainian skies are still not closed to Russian aircraft and missiles and that Ukraine hasn't received the fighter jets or modern air-defense systems it requested. He said Ukraine also needs tanks and anti-ship systems.





"It has been a month of defending ourselves from attempts to destroy us, wipe us off the face of the earth," he said.





"We have lasted six times longer than the enemy had planned … but the Russian troops are destroying our cities, killing civilians indiscriminately, raping women, kidnapping children, shooting refugees, capturing aid columns and looting."