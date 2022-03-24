Who should get a fourth Covid shot?

New York :

As coronavirus case counts continue to plummet across the United States, people’s immunity may be declining, too. Several studies have found that while mRNA booster shots have been successful at preventing hospitalisation and death, their effectiveness against infections is waning.





It’s no wonder, then, that late Thursday, Moderna sought emergency use authorisation from the Food and Drug Administration for a second booster shot for all adults. The company’s request came just days after Pfizer and BioNTech filed for emergency authorisation for a second booster of its coronavirus vaccine for people 65 and older.





Moderna said its much broader request would give the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as health care providers, more flexibility in determining who would benefit most from getting an additional booster shot and when. Scientists and physicians are sharply divided over this. “I don’t think everybody should get another booster right now,” said Dr Yvonne Maldonado, a paediatric infectious diseases physician at Stanford University. “But I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t start to review the data that is available.”





The only people authorised for a fourth dose are those with weakened immune systems. This includes teenagers and adults who have had organ or stem cell transplants, are undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, have advanced or untreated HIV or are on immune-suppressing drugs.





It’s hard to predict how soon — or if — the FDA might authorise a second booster (or fourth dose) for all adults. The agency is expected to convene an advisory committee next month to discuss the issue. And while experts say it’s reasonable that the committee might move swiftly on Pfizer’s application for older adults, it is unclear if Moderna’s more sweeping request will get the green light. “We know that people over the age of 65, even when vaccinated, have a higher risk of dying than people under the age of 65,” said Dr Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease specialist at Emory University. “That gets lowered significantly if people get boosted.”





One reason older adults may benefit from an additional booster shot is because as the immune system ages, it tends to weaken and does not produce the same quantity or quality of antibodies as it did when it was younger. On top of that, older adults often have other medical conditions that take up the body’s attention, putting them at higher risk of severe disease, said Dr. Christian Gaebler, an immunology researcher at Rockefeller University in New York City. “Diabetes, hypertension, obesity and chronic kidney disease are all risk factors for severe COVID,” he said. “And we know that these usually manifest in older age.”





In their justification for seeking second boosters for people 65 and up, Pfizer and BioNTech relied heavily on evidence from two studies conducted in Israel that suggested that people who had received fourth shots were less likely to become infected with the virus compared with those who had received three doses. In one study, published on a preprint server in February, scientists reviewed the health records of about 1.1 mn people over 60 who had received a fourth dose and compared them with those who had got just three doses. They found the rate of confirmed infections, as well as that of severe illness, was lower in people who had gotten their fourth shot. The second study, published Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine, looked at Israeli health care workers of all ages and found both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s fourth shots bolstered antibody levels, though they were not very good at preventing infection.